Ice at Canalside set to open for the season on November 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Waterfront announced that the Ice at Canalside will open for the season on Friday, November 21.
Officials said a grand opening is planned for the opening night and on Saturday there will be a celebration of the Buffalo Bills Hallmark Christmas movie "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story."
Officials also said for the first time ever, the Ice at Canalside will open on Thanksgiving, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Below are the hours of operation beginning November 21:
- Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Special Thanksgiving Day Hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Friday: 1p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
This season, the Buffalo Waterfront said bumper cars, curling and ice bikes will return to the ice, as well as weekly programming, including:
- Festive Fridays, featuring weekly themes ranging from Harry Potter Night to Pokémon to Silent Discos
- Special Event Saturdays, featuring events like a Buffalo Bandits celebration, Jingle Bell Rock the Ice and Ice Festival
- Learn to Skate lessons on Saturday mornings with Skate Great
- Kids Club Sundays, which will debut after the New Year
A full event schedule will be available at BuffaloWaterfront.com on November 1.