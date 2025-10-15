Ice at Canalside set to open for the season on November 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Waterfront announced that the Ice at Canalside will open for the season on Friday, November 21.

Officials said a grand opening is planned for the opening night and on Saturday there will be a celebration of the Buffalo Bills Hallmark Christmas movie "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story."

WATCH: Hallmark Channel releases trailer for Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story

Officials also said for the first time ever, the Ice at Canalside will open on Thanksgiving, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Below are the hours of operation beginning November 21:



Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Special Thanksgiving Day Hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Friday: 1p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This season, the Buffalo Waterfront said bumper cars, curling and ice bikes will return to the ice, as well as weekly programming, including:



Festive Fridays, featuring weekly themes ranging from Harry Potter Night to Pokémon to Silent Discos

Special Event Saturdays, featuring events like a Buffalo Bandits celebration, Jingle Bell Rock the Ice and Ice Festival

Learn to Skate lessons on Saturday mornings with Skate Great

Kids Club Sundays, which will debut after the New Year

A full event schedule will be available at BuffaloWaterfront.com on November 1.