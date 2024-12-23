Winter break fun at the Ice at Canalside in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fun and festive way to spend your winter break — hit the Ice at Canalside.

"We have ice bikes, you can cozy up in an igloo while your family skates, and special events throughout the year," said Lauren Ford, the Buffalo Waterfront general manager. "So just really kind of the epitome of Buffalo at Canalside this winter."

This season they are also offering rides on the express ice train, bumper cars, curling and more.

For the next two weeks, the rink will be open for special hours throughout winter break. Also, the Erie Canal Harbor will sponsor a free shuttle service from parking lots throughout the Canalside area to the rink on select days and times.

Additional information can be found on the Buffalo Waterfront website.

