Ice at Canalside closing Friday due to winter weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ice at Canalside will be closed Friday due to rain and snow predicted in the forecast for the majority of the afternoon and evening.

Canalside's free skate weekend, which honors the rink's closing weekend, will continue on both Saturday and Sunday.

"While this is not the start we wanted to our final skating weekend, we feel with the significant rain and snow coming it is the right call to make and begin preparations to open Saturday," Buffalo Waterfront General Manager Lauren Moloney-Ford said.

Ice at Canalside's hours of operation this weekend will continue as follows: