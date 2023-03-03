Ice at Canalside offering free final weekend for Western New Yorkers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ice at Canalside is back for their final weekend on the ice. After a difficult season with the weather, skaters are hoping to get back on the ice one last weekend. The dates and times for the event are as follows:

March 3: 4 pm-10 pm

4 pm-10 pm March 4: 10 am-10 pm

10 am-10 pm March 5: 10 am- 8pm

Don't forget, this weekend is free skate admission, rental, and curling. Curling is first come first serve, and you can pick up your free skating pass at the Upstate Honda Dealers Admission Pavilion.

For more information on the event, as well as more events held by Buffalo Waterfornt, click here.