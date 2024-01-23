"I would have lost my leg": WNY medical office using hyperbaric chamber to treat diabetic wounds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Almost two million people in New York State are living with diabetes. It's about 11% of the adult population, and another five million New Yorkers are pre-diabetic.

Many people living with Type II Diabetes develop poor circulation, and some are eventually forced to have limbs amputated.

Joe Skinner from South Buffalo is convinced that would have been his story had he not connected with doctors at Buffalo Vascular Care. He was diagnosed with diabetes about 20 years ago. Last year, the numbness in his feet and a wound that developed under his toe brought him to the office.

"I didn't feel the pain like I normally would have because I was on a mild neuropathy medicine," he explained. "I just knew there was an irritation down there. My wife looked and said - get on the phone. And I did. Best phone call I ever made."

Joe met with Doctor Azher Iqbal, who helped bring blood flow back to his feet and toes.

"I specialize in revascularization," explained Dr. Iqbal.

Joe underwent a procedure to improve the blood flow in his feet, and says he felt different right away.

"He said you had 15% circulation in your three main arteries," said Joe. "Now you have 100%. My right leg feels like it did when I was 28-years-old!"

Joe was given medicine for his wound, and also had sessions inside the office's hyperbaric chamber as part of his treatment. It exposes patients to pure oxygen in a pressurized environment.

WKBW The hyperbaric chamber Joe was treated in.

"When they're in the chamber it takes about 10 minutes to get to depth which is about 33-66 meters deep," explained Miles Sumner, who is a PA at Buffalo Vascular Care.

The chamber increases the amount of oxygen your blood can carry, helping with circulation and healing.

"It kills bacteria. It also promotes the growth of small blood vessels," said Dr. Iqbal

"You're watching YouTube movies and you're comfortable in there," laughed Joe. "Every joint in my body was cracking - like there were five chiropractors in there stepping on me! After a couple of wound care visits my wound completely healed up."

Wound centers are available in many hospitals, but this one is in an office setting. The doctors say that makes a difference to patients when it comes to cost.

"Traditionally, anything that can be done outside a hospital costs a lot less to insurance companies and Medicare," explained Dr. Iqbal.

"We noticed a lot of insurances are charging hospital-based fees to go into wound centers," said Sumner. "So people are paying out-of-pocket $300-$400 at a time. We're an office-based practice and we don't have that."

Joe hopes his story encourages other people living with diabetes to see their doctor and look into treatment options.

WKBW A look at the hyperbaric chamber

"I would have lost my leg," he said. "Not my foot. Not my toe. Not under my knee, I would have lost it probably up to here. It was actually in a weird way a Godsend that that wound happened. Because without that wound who knows what would have happened with my whole leg."