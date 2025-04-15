'I thought I knew everything': Safe boating course mandatory for all New York boaters starting this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As fast as the Niagara River flows, boaters are enrolling in safe boating courses.

For the first time ever, all boaters in New York State are required to complete a state-approved boating safety course under Brianna's Law. This law, named in memory of an 11-year-old girl who tragically lost her life in a boating accident, aims to promote safety and awareness for everyone on the water.

The registration numbers speak for themselves—one recent class welcomed 80 participants, highlighting the heightened awareness of the importance of these courses.

Scott Pugh, an instructor with five years of experience, says many are realizing the urgency to get their boating education done before hitting the water.

"Everyone's kind of realizing they need to get it done before they get on the water," Pugh said.

Even seasoned boaters are recognizing the value of these courses.

Ed Manhart, who has been boating for 60 years, recently took the initiative to enroll in a safe boating course.

“I've been boating so long I thought I knew everything,” he admits, “but I learned a lot—more than I knew before.”

Boating by the numbers:



In 2022, New York State saw over 430,000 registered boats

Almost 50,000 were registered in Western New York

4.17 boating deaths were reported in 2023 for every 100,000 boat registrations

Sergeant Edward Krypel, from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, emphasizes the importance of education in preventing accidents and saving lives.

“We've had fatalities out there, which obviously are the worst and minor boating accidents where no one gets hurt, but there's always that possibility,” Krypel said.

The new boating education requirements are designed to enhance safety.

"Hopefully it's not that huge of a lift. It's just a requirement to get a little bit of education. Even experienced boaters can pick up a trick or two to keep them safe, in the event something goes wrong," Pugh said.

This mandate has been on the books for jet skiers, but now applies to those operating a motorboat or even a sail boat.

Pugh says a fine for not having a safe boating card could be $250.

You can find a safe boating course near you, by clicking here.