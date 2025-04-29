Gardening advice for Western New Yorkers as unsettled weather creates challenges

CLARENCE, NY (WKBW) — With the calendar flipping to May this week, gardeners are likely anxious to start digging, but quickly changing Western New York weather makes it a challenge for plants.

I visited a garden shop in Clarence on Tuesday to find out when the right time is to plant.

WKBW Flowers in bloom at Thompson's.

“I think people are anxious because the weather is nice,” said Julie Pavlock from Thompson Brothers Greenhouse.

WKBW Hanging baskets.

"I’m seeing people very excited for the spring this year,” said Dawn Trippie from Thompson Brothers Greenhouse.

It's like going on a garden shop safari at Thompson Brothers. Aisles are filled with a variety of annuals and perennials ready for gardens, but Trippie told me it's too soon for planting in the ground.

WKBW Dawn Trippie, co-owner, Thompson Brothers.

"People want impatiens now – way too early," Trippie said. "Hanging baskets – the winds are going to destroy them, way too early. I say pansies. That's my go-to for everybody walking in the door. We can have pansies outside now.”

WKBW Pots for planting.

With Western New York's up-and-down weather patterns, it's best to plant traditionally around Memorial Day. Trippie told me — don't worry — they won't run out if you don't buy right now. 95 percent of the flowers you see are grown over the winter in the greenhouses that stretch over two acres at this garden shop.

WKBW Thompson sign.

Donna Hyman of Marilla is excited to begin her gardening.

WKBW Donna Hyman of Marilla is getting ready to garden.

“I get ideas of things that I want in my pots and everything,” Hyman explained.

Hyman told me, despite the tougher economy, she's not worried about spending when it comes to buying her flowers.

“No, when I want to plant flowers, it doesn't matter,” responded Hyman.

WKBW Julie Pavlock, Thompson Brothers Greenhouse.

Thompson's is also a wholesaler, traveling as far as Utica with its flowers. The shop also provides help with your garden pots.

“Customers bring in their empty containers and I fill them up with soil and the plants," Pavlock said. "Sometimes they give me the color or kind of the vibe that they want. Other times, they just tell me to do what looks pretty."