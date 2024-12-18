‘I love that the cost is coming down’: New state law makes EpiPens affordable

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW) — Some families have shelled out hundreds of dollars for EpiPens through the years providing a life-saving injection of epinephrine for those who suffer from severe food allergies. But last week Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law that will cap off the price of EpiPens.

WKBW EpiPen pack.

"But I love that the cost is coming down right now, or at least being capped,” remarked Brandi Carroll Evans, parent.

Relief is finally on the way for families paying the high cost of EpiPens.

Evans owns Frosted716, her very own peanut and tree-nut-free bakery in West Seneca. She tells me when her son Michael was 11 months old, she discovered he had a peanut allergy, requiring an EpiPen.

Initially, it only cost her a co-pay of about $20, but then prices skyrocketed.

WKBW Brandi Carroll Evans, owner, Frosted716.

“And the cost just kept getting very high. It kept, you know, being something that we'd have to try to budget. EpiPens only last about a year, so you have to replenish them if they're not needed, which is a good thing that they're not needed, but it just got to be out of control,” recalled Evans.

Evans's son is now 29 years old and still relies on an EpiPen.

But now the new state law will mean health insurers in New York will be required to cover the cost and you will only pay $100 out of pocket each year.

WKBW EpiPens.

Evans says for so many families the high cost has been tough.

“It's a struggle. It is, especially in today's economy. It’s just very difficult to have those additional costs,” explained Evans. “Especially when a low-income family, they struggle. Do they buy groceries? Or do they buy a new EpiPen, or do they let that EpiPen that they have in their cabinet just kind of hang out for a few more months? So this way, being capped at $100 a year is wonderful.”

However, families will still have to wait a year for the cost relief. The new law will begin in January of 2026. However, Evans tells me she loves that families will finally have relief.

WKBW Bakery sign.

"If you don't have that and you happen to have a reaction, I mean, it's call 9-1-1, and hope that ambulance gets here in time so, it's, it's life or death,” replied Evans.

Frosted716 features all kinds of baked goods that are peanut and nut-free for those of you who have severe allergies.

WKBW Frosted716.

“We also have gluten-free items, because my mother has an allergy to wheat, so, we try to take care of the people that have the food allergies and be very sensitive to that,” described Evans.

WKBW Outside Frosted716.

“How busy are you right now?” Buckley asked. “Right now, I’m on about three hours of sleep, which is a good thing. It's not a bad thing. It's a silly season with the holidays, a lot of orders, which is wonderful, so if you'd like to come in and grab a treat for Christmas, you know we're here, come on in,” responded Evans.

