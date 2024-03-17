'I lost my best friend': Funeral remembers Genesee County Sergeant Sanfratello

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friends, family and neighbors gathered for the funeral of Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello on Saturday — a 32-year veteran of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office who died in the line of duty last week.

The Richard C. Call Arena at Genesee Community College was filled with more than a thousand community members who came to pay their respects.

“I’ve had countless different deputies come up to me and tell me he was the glue that held the department together,” Ian Sanfratello, his son, said. “They don’t know how guys are going to move forward.”

Ian is following in the footsteps of his father — pursuing a career in law enforcement himself.

“For my sisters, they lost the man that would’ve walked them down the aisle at their weddings,” he said. “For me, I lost my best friend, my hero, my mentor and my favorite comedian.”

Sgt. Sanfratello passed away at 54-years-old after an altercation at Batavia Downs leading to his death.

“You grow into adults, and you realize you’re closer than ever — go through things bringing you closer and closer and closer, Michelle Panasiewicz, his sister, said. “And then you get a phone call in the middle of the night telling you he’s gone.”

Sgt. Sanfratello has been honored as his department’s Officer of the Year twice.

“He was extremely reliable, knowledgeable, confident and well-respected among all law enforcement agencies across New York,” William Sheron, Sheriff of Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, said. “As they say, although gone, Tommy won’t be forgotten.”

Many became emotional as Sgt. Sanfratell’s final call was played for his loved ones as helicopters hovered above the arena to pay their respects.

“In life he guarded the roads and the streets of this county,” Ian said. “In death, he guards the heavenly gates.”