AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Healthcare providers, politicians and parents are raising concerns that programs for children with developmental disabilities could close if proposed federal funding cuts become official.

While the government shutdown has left many of these changes in limbo, stakeholders are voicing their concerns about what's at stake for these children and families.

BornHava Faces Uncertain Future

For four decades, BornHava preschool and early intervention program in Amherst has worked to nurture and educate children with developmental disabilities.

"We service kids that need extra help," said Dr. Shannon Karcher, executive director of BornHava.

The children served by the program often require specialized care.

"They might need speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, education services," she said.

But the mission is now in jeopardy, according to Karcher. A third of the school's annual budget comes from federal funding, and she believes cuts to Medicaid threaten the school's future.

"It's hard," Karcher said. "I lose sleep at night because if we don't maintain the funding, we will have to close."

'I lose sleep at night': Early intervention providers fear impact of proposed funding cuts

Advocates, Lawmakers Warn of Impact

On Monday, Karcher joined Democratic Congressman Tim Kennedy, parents and providers to warn of the risks that Medicaid cuts included in the spending and tax bill signed by President Trump pose to children and families that rely on intervention care.

"It will leave children and families out in the cold," Kennedy said.

Parents and advocates emphasized the importance of these early intervention services.

"The services BornHava provides during those earliest years of life allow these incredible kids to have a bright future," said Stefanie Mueller, a BornHava board member.

Gretchen White, vice president of the Down Syndrome Parents Group of Western New York, warned of broader implications.

"Medicaid affects everybody, and these cuts to Medicaid and Social Security will have long-lasting effects on our most vulnerable population," White said.

Kennedy said the potential impact is severe.

"If these Medicaid cuts go into effect as they're slated to do, the impact on BornHava and its peer schools will be catastrophic," Kennedy said.

The congressman said he and Senate Democrats are trying to restore the cuts as part of negotiations to fund the government.

"It's long past time for Republicans to come back to the table and negotiate in good faith and end this shutdown and war on working families," he said.

Republican Response Disputes Claims

Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy disputed the characterization of the proposed changes in the following statement.

"Democrats are shamelessly fear-mongering and lying to parents to score political points. Let's be clear — disability-based Medicaid is protected, and no child is losing care. The so-called 'cuts' they're screaming about stop waste, fraud, and abuse — not services for kids," Langworthy said.

However, Karcher maintains the urgency of the situation.

"I would say that we need to do something very quickly, and we cannot make these cuts because we will go without services. These kids will go without services.. We'll shut our doors," Karcher said.

Karcher added that if early intervention programs are impacted, it'll fall to individual schools to provide that care.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney did not respond to a request for comment.