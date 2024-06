BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Who would you call just to say "I love you."

The Buffalo Bills posted a video on social media showing players calling someone they love to let them know how they feel.

To build on that positivity 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo took the idea to Canalside where he caught up with people of all ages who were happy to take out their phones to call someone they love.

7 News Anchor Jeff Russo went to Canalside to encourage people to call the people they love.

How will you shower people with love today?

