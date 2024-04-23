‘I had good times with him’: Birthday memorial for Jaylen Griffin 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of balloons flying high reaching for the heavens as dozens of people joined together Monday evening to celebrate what would have been Jaylen Griffin's 16th birthday.

A nearly four-year search for him ended with the discovery of his body earlier this month.

“It hurts that this is the transition of our search, but I'm grateful that his mom can have a heavenly touch with her baby again,” says Community Liaison of GYC Ministries Tamea Dixon. “And we all lost an amazing young man and that’s why it’s important that we are all here.”

Jaylen's grandmother, Shirley Banks, remembers her grandson as being a vibrant person.

“He was a happy kid, he was my grandson, he was bouncy, he was bubbly, and I had good times with him,” she says.

Jaylen's dad shared with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that he wishes Jaylen's late mother 48-year-old Joann Ponzo received the closure she was looking for..

“I wish she was with me in this present time, but I know that they’re all together and it’s a blessing alone,” Brian Griffin says. “Like I say I got confirmation as long as I know where he’s at now, there is still a long road to recovery. I'm just looking for justice now.”

The question remains ‘Who killed Jaylen?’

“Now that the body has been found, we have work to do,” says Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries. “We’re never going to stop until that person is brought to justice and anybody else that was involved. We’re going to get down to it and we’re not going to stop.”

“Just to think that person can be in our circle, to think that person would have joined us every year, to think that person could’ve been here for prayer and for his birthdays,” says Kareema Morris, founder of Bury the Violence

With prayers and community support, efforts turn now to getting justice for Jaylen.

“As a mother I need everybody to speak up, speak out, move with vigilance, and don’t keep these monsters hidden,” Dixon says.

“Jaylen, I miss you and we will see each other again,” Jaylen’s grandmother says.