'I don't feel safe': New details on Buffalo house where 12-year-old Jaylen Griffin was found dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 7 News has learned new details about the four-unit South Buffalo home that the body of 12-year-old Jaylen Griffin was found in.

Griffin had been missing since August of 2020. Police said Griffin’s body was found in the attic on 107 Sheffield Avenue.

“It’s sick,” said one neighbor who did not want to be named.

According to Erie County records the home is owned by Sunrise West LLC.

In an active lawsuit, filed in 2022, a neighbor claims that a tenant of 107 Sheffield threw pieces of a burnt mattress out the window causing more than $130,000 of damage to the neighbor's home.

Sunrise West LLC, and Spectrum Health & Human Services are also being sued in that lawsuit. The tenant and their attorney claim Spectrum Health & Human Services was “negligent, careless, and/or reckless” in vetting tenants for 107 Sheffield.

According to Spectrum Health & Human Services’ website, the organization has a supportive adult housing program that “caters to high-need, high-risk individuals with co-occurring mental illness and substance abuse issues.”

Spectrum Health & Human Services would not comment if the home is or was ever utilized by Spectrum. However, a spokesperson did say they are cooperating with police in the homicide investigation of Griffin.

Multiple neighbors 7 News spoke to said there have been issues stemming from that home for years.

“Probably about a year or two ago I was walking my son down the street and one of the ladies living in residence at the time chased me down with a bat,” said a neighbor who did not want to be named. “I don’t feel safe in my own house.”

Another neighbor told 7 News that she has received alerts that registered sex offenders have lived in 107 Sheffield. 7 News found records to confirm that one of those individuals was booked in jail just last month on a new sex charge.

Balloons & candles are now outside the home where 12-year-old Jaylen Griffin was found dead in the attic on Friday. He had been missing since August 2020. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/7qn8uAUWBU — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) April 17, 2024

In the meantime, Buffalo Police are continuing to investigate who is responsible for Griffin’s death. On Wednesday blue and green balloons, and candles were outside the home.