'I get to be a leader': Buffalo Seminary featured in new documentary series

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Seminary, a historic all-girls school in Buffalo, is stepping onto the national stage in a new documentary series hosted by actress Meg Ryan.

The series aims to spotlight schools that are shaping future leaders and SEM’s unique approach to education earned it a feature.

Film crews recently spent several days on campus, capturing classroom interactions, candid conversations, and the tight-knit community that defines SEM.

Leila Shuford, a junior, was among the students interviewed for the project. She said the experience was nerve-wracking at first, but ultimately empowering.

"I get to be challenged," Shuford said. "I get to be a leader, I get to be a listener. Even though it's a small community, you can play all these different roles because of it."

Fellow juniors Hazel Curran and Skyler Schwartzenholzer also appeared in the documentary. Both described the experience as surreal, but meaningful.

"SEM does such an exceptional job at igniting the passion in every young woman that comes here," said Curran. "Making our voices loud and making them significant."

Susan Drozd, the theater teacher and chair of the fine arts department at Buffalo Seminary, said the documentary captures more than just a school, it reflects a philosophy. And that is what she hopes viewers take away.

“I hope people take away that we’ve created a system that holds education, the individual, and curiosity to a sacred level,” Drozd said. “I come to work thinking I’m doing something for the next generation and it feels noble.”

The documentary will air late summer or early fall. More details, including premiere dates and viewing options, will be available on Buffalo Seminary’s website.