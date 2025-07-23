BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There’s nothing like a cool dip into the lake on a hot summer day, but are you thinking about the bacteria that are floating along WNY beaches?

An environmental watchdog group is sounding the alarm on water quality, saying there are often unsafe bacteria levels at Buffalo area beaches.

WATCH: 'Safe for Swimming?' report identifies WNY beaches that exceeded bacteria contamination levels

"I said there's probably so many parasites in this water right now, I don't want to be in it,” Bella Sherman, a beachgoer at Woodlawn Beach in Blasdell, said.

David Masur from Environment New York was at Woodlawn Beach on Wednesday after the release of Environment New York's “Safe for Swimming?” report. He discussed research about polluted waters that make swimmers sick.

The organization looked at more than 335 New York beaches, finding fecal matter and other pathogens in the water.

"Now, let's just say, swimming in poopy water is just plain gross,” Masur said.

This research is bad news for beaches along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, and “exceeded the safety threshold” at least one day last year. At Woodlawn last year, there were 37 days of high bacteria levels – the highest in the state.

"Sadly, nearby Hamburg Beach didn't fare much better, ranking third in the state for the number of potentially unsafe days in 2024,” Masur said.

He called the results “alarming."

"How does this natural bacteria get into our water at our beaches? Runoff pollution and sewage overflows are key culprits in most places,” explained Masur. “When our communities are covered with asphalt and concrete, stormwater has nowhere to go. Heavy rain picks up all of the waste on the surface and runs it into nearby waterways or directly into lakes, and that massive flow of stormwater can also overload sewage treatment plants, resulting in the release of raw or partially treated sewage into our waters."

There was no high bacteria warning for beachgoers Wednesday at Woodlawn, and those I talked to told me they do watch for postings.

"I don't go in it when they say it, so, yeah, I love it here,” said Sue.

Experts estimate that 57 million Americans contract illnesses from unsafe beach water each year.

"I honestly never really go in," Olga said. "I’m kind of afraid of water anyway, especially if it's not safe, then no – I’ll get my feet wet.”

A family medical physician was also at Woodlawn on Wednesday with concerns about swimming in contaminated water. Dr. Sam Moore said it can especially be bad for kids.

"You just got to keep tabs on your child's exposures," Moore said. "If they take a big gulp of that beach water, I think you've got to monitor them closely for the rest of that day, make sure they're staying hydrated.”

Bella Sherman of Lockport was keeping a close eye on her six-year-old sister.

"She wants to go under the water, and I’m like no, and she gets all disappointed,” Sherman said.

Olcott Beach along Lake Ontario is closed this week due to high bacteria levels, making it unsafe to swim.

Congress passed the Clean Water Act more than 50 years ago to create safe waterways for swimming, but Masur said now New York leaders must step up to the plate and commit to keeping the bacteria out of lake waters.

“This is a problem we can solve,"Masur said. "Look, we have the technology today. We put a man on the moon 60 years ago; we should be able to make sure our beaches are safe for swimming every day. This is a solvable problem, and it should be a funding priority for state, county, and local officials as well as the federal government."

You can find the full report here.

You can call area beaches to check on the status before you head out:

