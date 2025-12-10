WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Betty Brooks spent the afternoon baking and decorating cookies alongside caregivers from Senior Helpers as part of a special holiday program known as "Santa's Senior Helpers."

The program is designed to bring companionship and joy to older adults who may otherwise feel isolated during the holidays. For Brooks, it meant more than just cookies; it meant connection.

"I wouldn't have been able to do this on my own," Brooks said. "But to do it alone, it's not fun."

Caregivers visit Brooks several times a week, helping with everyday tasks like cooking, light cleaning and organizing. During the holidays, those regular visits turn into something even more meaningful, gift wrapping, decorating and preserving traditions that can become harder to manage alone over time.

WATCH: 'I couldn't do this alone': Santa's Senior Helpers spreading holiday cheer

Loneliness among older adults is a growing concern, especially during the holiday season. Many seniors report feeling isolated or forgotten as families become more spread out and daily routines change.

"This time of year can be especially difficult," said Kelsey Sorge, Director of Community Relations at Senior Helpers. "We're really trying to create small pockets of joy and bring those special traditions back to life."

Those small pockets of joy were on full display in Brooks' kitchen. Between cookie decorating and laughter, she shared how much the visits mean to her, not just for the help, but for the friendship.

"They're wonderful to me," she said. "They treat me so well."

By the end of the afternoon, the cookies were beautifully decorated and tasted quickly. But it wasn't the sweets that mattered most, it was the smiles, the laughter and the reminder that the holidays don't have to be spent alone.

