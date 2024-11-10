'I commend his dedication': 18-year-old New York State Parks employee dies battling wildfire

GREENWOOD LAKE N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul shared her condolences to the family of an 18-year-old New York State Parks employee after he died responding to a wildfire downstate.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of one of our New York State Parks employees while responding to a wildfire in Orange County yesterday. My prayers go out to his family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time," said Hochul.

Dariel Vasquez was a Parks and Recreation aide. He was battling a fire in Greenwood Lake, NY when a tree fell on him Saturday afternoon.

"I commend his dedication to serving and protecting his fellow New Yorkers, and his bravery on the front lines," said Hochul.

Crews are battling a number of wildfires in New York and New Jersey amid dry conditions.

"Our State employees are working around the clock to protect our communities and we are keeping them close in our thoughts as they put their lives on the line to stop the spread of these wildfires," said Hochul.

There is an air quality advisory for downstate areas.