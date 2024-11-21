'I can't even put it into words': Founder of the WNY Foster Closet gifted a new car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a big day, and a well-deserved honor, for Cheryl Flick. The founder of the WNY Foster Closet received a brand new 2025 Hyundai Kona on Wednesday as part of the Hyundai Salute to Heroes Contest.

"I can't even put it into words," said Flick while holding the keys to her new car. "I've been shocked for a week since I heard the news, and I'm even in bigger shock now standing in front of a car I was just gifted just for being passionate and continuing the drive for kids in care."

WKBW Cheryl Flick smiles with her family after winning a new 2025 Hyundai Kona. Flick was awarded the vehicle through the Hyundai Salute to Heroes Contest which recognizes everyday heroes making a difference in our communities.

The new vehicle was made possible by the Western New York Hyundai Dealers and gifted to Cheryl for her work through the WNY Foster Closet, a non-profit organization in the Mckinley Mall that provides free clothing, footwear, and basic needs for children in foster care.

"My family and I, my husband and I, we've fostered for about nine years. We've had 15 kids come through our home who pretty much all came with nothing or little, or it was unwearable," said Flick who was motivated by her first-hand experience to start the WNY Foster Closet in 2018. "Last year we helped almost 500 kids shop one time, they can shop up to four times, so that was 2,000 kids that came through shopping last year, and we have grown probably two-fold since."

The Hyundai Salute to Heroes Contest, started in Buffalo, recognizes first responders, frontline workers, and others who make a difference in our community.

"As you can see from the crowd that it drew a lot of people know what she does, and a lot of people love her," said Mark Delaney, Eastern Region Merchandising Manager at Hyundai.

Long-time family friend Judi Morrow nominated Flick and said she has "a heart of gold."

Morrow wrote an essay on her friend's behalf and said she was thrilled when she received the phone call that Flick had won.

"It was just so exciting, I was just thrilled," said Morrow.

Flick said she became emotional when she learned of her nomination and was quick to thank the volunteers who work to make WNY Foster Closet possible. Flick said she and her family will make good use of their new vehicle.

"I can't believe I was gifted a car for something that I love doing. I'm very grateful," said Flick.