'I apologize for this terrible situation': Changes to be made at Warren County Jail following Burham escape

WARREN, PA. (WKBW) — “I apologize for this terrible situation. This is not something I ever imagined occurring as part of my role as commissioner,” declared Tricia Durbin, chair, Warren County Board of Commissioners.

The chair of the Warren County Board of Commissioners apologized to the community, and called the escape of Burham “a very sad and unfortunate situation.”

While a number of law enforcement agencies are conducting criminal investigations, the commissioners and prison board are calling for repairs to the rooftop of the prison yard, where Burhman escaped on July 6.

RELATED: Burham escape prompts upgrades to Warren County Jail

"The roof — there is a square hole in it that has a chain link fence on top of steel girders and a small portion of it — there are pieces that hold that fence down, those were broken. So that was the hole that allowed him to escape through the roof,” explained Jeff Eggleston, board commissioner.

Eggleston says inmates are monitored on cameras.

“We do not have people escape from the jail on a regular basis and so that's why every moment of everything that happened after he escaped is being reviewed so that we can make sure that all of those things get buckled down and taken care of if there is a deficiency,” noted Eggleston.

Eggleston says every aspect of the jail’s security is being evaluated including the cameras and any gaps will be “corrected.”

But the question is, how did Burham have enough time to make his getaway, using bed sheets to shimmy down the side of the jail.

“There's a period of time that it takes to get out of the room, get around the building, and then address him as he gets on the other side,” Eggleston replied.

The commission says reviews are conducted on a regular basis. 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley asked about concerns someone inside the jail could have helped in the escape.

“There's a very real possibility that any number of people could be charged with something. We can't discuss any of that at this time, but when and if any of that becomes an issue that's something that will be released to the public,” Eggleston responded.

“It’s very weird, just sketchy to me. I don't know if someone in there had like something to do with it,” speculated Olivia Nuhfer, resident.

Neighbors who live in the very quaint area where the Warren County Jail is located want to know how this happened.

“Are people, though, angry that it happened?” Buckley asked. “Yes, definitely. I mean, something like that they should have been watching over him a little bit more, I think,” Nuhfer commented.

Commissioners now say every element of the inmate's jail life is being evaluated to prevent a future breach.

The improvements to the roof of the prison yard and changes to exercise equipment before the end of the week with other changes over the next few weeks.

Police ask anyone with information to call (717) 265-9650.