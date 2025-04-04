'I am a rockstar!': How early autism intervention has helped one young girl find her voice

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW)— Autism Awareness Month is a time to amplify the voices of those on the spectrum—and to highlight the impact of early diagnosis and intervention.

For one Buffalo-area family, identifying their daughter’s autism at just three years old opened the door to a future full of possibility.

Charlotte Wilber is five years old, full of energy, and she loves the color pink and anything with rainbows.

Her parents say the first signs came when Charlotte’s daycare teacher noticed delays in her speech and social development. That concern led the family to seek an evaluation, and by age three, Charlotte was diagnosed with autism.

“We were caught off guard, we really were,” said her grandmother, Joanne Russo. “But when we looked at her language and how she interacted with classmates, it started to make sense.”

That diagnosis, though difficult, became a turning point.

With support from The Summit Center, a local organization that provides early childhood programs and behavioral therapies for children with autism, Charlotte began to make significant progress.

“Early intervention is so critical,” said Stacey Chambers, the assistant director of early childhood education at the Summit Center. “It lays a strong foundation in communication, social skills, and self-help skills that set kids up for long-term success.”

Charlotte’s mom, Kim Wilkins, says the difference is night and day.

“Her speech has blossomed," said Wilkins. "She wasn’t saying ‘mama’ before and now she’s talking all the time. Her confidence and social skills have taken off. It’s been such a joy to watch.”

As Charlotte gets ready to start kindergarten this fall, her story is a reminder of the importance of early intervention.

“Everyone on the spectrum is different,” Chambers added. “Every child brings something unique to the table. That’s something we celebrate every day.”

Charlotte’s family hopes sharing her journey inspires other families who may be navigating a new diagnosis to know they’re not alone, and that with the right support, kids like Charlotte can thrive.

Learn more about local autism resources provided by The summit Center here.

