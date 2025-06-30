'Hurts everyone': Two local doctors accused of Medicare fraud, costing taxpayers over $30 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a nationwide takedown, the federal government is going after doctors committing healthcare fraud, including two in our area.

"Fraud against the government hurts everyone," said Mark Grimm, an agent for the Buffalo FBI. "In this case, the doctor betrayed the public's trust to enrich himself at the expense of the American taxpayer."

We're talking about a lot of money.

$14.6 billion in alleged fraud nationwide and more than $30 million locally.

Who's involved?

Two doctors are implicated here. Joel Durinka, 40, of Orchard Park, and Enaame Farrell, 50, of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.

Dr. Durinka was a post-graduate surgical resident at the UB Jacobs School of Medicine when he allegedly committed healthcare fraud in connection to a telehealth and medical equipment scheme. He's being charged criminally.

Authorities say he allegedly billed Medicare for telehealth visits that were brief or never happened for more than $5 million.

And that he kept false records and orders for medical braces that patients did not need, billing more than $29 million.

Dr. Farrell received a civil complaint for allegedly causing the submission of false claims for $3.4 million while practicing as a family medicine physician in Western New York.

How can I stay safe?

Officials say it's about being in the know.

If you know someone on Medicare, make sure you tell them this is happening and to be suspicious of any calls.

"If you get a call from someone on a random call to your house saying, 'hey by the way, do you have knee pain, back pain?' and they start giving out their personal information those should be red flags, especially when in fact they haven't asked for a telemedicine call or visit," said Michael DiGiacomo, United States Attorney, Western District of New York.

What happens next?

It's early in the process for both cases.

But with Dr. Durinka being charged criminally, he could lose his license if convicted.

Dr. Farrell is less likely to lose his medical license, but DiGiamaco says it could be in jeopardy down the line.