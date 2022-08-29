Watch Now
Hundreds wait in line for pistol permits

Zachary Pietricone
Niagara County residents waiting in line for hours to submit their pistol permit applications.
Posted at 7:18 AM, Aug 29, 2022
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahead of new gun laws going into effect on Sept. 1, some Western New Yorkers are trying to get their pistol permits as soon as possible.

On Monday morning, as many as 100 people have lined up in front of the Niagara County Clerk's Office to file their applications. Some have been in line since 3 a.m.

Eligibility requirements to receive a concealed carry permit will expand Thursday, among a number of other changes.

Many Western New Yorkers have been rushing for nearly a week to get their permits in before the new rule changes.

