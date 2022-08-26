Niagara County Courthouse overflows with pistol permit applicants

LOCKPORT N.Y.(WKBW) — It's a mad dash for many to get to the Niagara County Courthouse for a pistol license before many things change for New York State.

Mom and permit applicant Suzanne Kemph said she wants this permit for protection.

"I want to be able to protect myself and my family," she said.

New gun law legislation has been passed as of July. The changes pertain to the requirements needed for a pistol license and many are not happy about the changes to come.

Permit applicant Dan Cook said state legislators have crossed a bounder with the new gun restrictions.

"It doesn't make sense. It should be criminals that have to jump through hoops to attain a weapon or gun," Cook said.

Some of the new requirement include being 21 years or older, no prior felonies, and being open to a social media check.

"This is very important it's a constitutional right to keep and bare arms to keep and protect your family. First amendment, freedom of speech. They go hand and hand that's why they are one and two," he said.

Although many are having a taxing time getting their permits, the Niagara County Clerk, Joseph Jastrzemski, said the courthouse is not having and easy time either.

"All that is is an added stress to our office. I don't believe the state legislature thought out what this is going to mean," Jastrzemski said.

He mentioned Friday morning 120 people were lined up outside the courthouse between 5am to 9am. Yet many were turned away due to staffing leaving 60 an opportunity to go through the licensing process.

"We got unprecedented numbers coming into the office trying to get their pistol permit," he said.

Jastrzemski said roughly one thousand people apply for a perment each year. But in the last 10 days 756 were processed. The new law takes effect September 1st.

