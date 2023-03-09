Hundreds of firefighters from across the country attend benefit for family of fallen Buffalo firefighter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of firefighters from across the country gathered at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo in the Cobblestone District on Thursday night to support the family of fallen hero Jason Arno.

The benefit was put together by Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 and Hofbrauhaus pledged to donate 15% of all sales from food and beverage directly to the Arno family.

Firefighters 7 News spoke with said it was important for them to be in Buffalo to support the family of one of their own, and those who worked closely with Jason Arno.

"The fire service is a brotherhood, it doesn't matter where you are or where you are from, " said Tom Miter, Retired Battalion Chief with the Troy Fire Department. "When one department loses a member, or a number of members which has happened in the past, we all feel it in some way. We all know that it can be anyone of us. Any one of our brothers or sisters. You always try to be here for the family and the other firefighters just to offer your condolences."

"With something like this or any time you are in their jurisdiction you can always get help from a firefighter," said Bryan Kransler, a retired firefighter from the City of Canandaigua Fire Department, "We are a brotherhood, We all belong to the International Association of Firefighters and that just goes a long ways."

T-shirts honoring firefighter Arno were also sold. 100% of sales were pledged to go directly to the Arno family.