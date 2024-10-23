How you can support WNY Foster Closet this holiday season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can support foster families in need this holiday season by donating to the WNY Foster Closet.

WNY Foster Closet provides registered families with free clothes, shoes, toys and other necessary items. You can watch our video on the organization below and read more here. 'Alleviating that initial expense': WNY Foster Closet helps foster families make ends meet

About 200 families are expected to sign up for gifts this year. So, WNY Foster Closet has launched an Amazon Wish List with items ranging from $20 to $25 including new toys for children and gift cards for teenagers.

Donations can be dropped off at the WNY Foster Closet storefront or the Climb & Play Party Cafe, both located at the McKinley Mall. You can also find donation barrels outside several libraries throughout Western New York.

Whatever items aren't used for the holidays will be used for birthdays. Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated.

You can learn more and donate online here.