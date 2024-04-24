'Alleviating that initial expense': WNY Foster Closet helps foster families make ends meet

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — When a family acts as a foster family to a child, they take on the responsibility of providing that child with all of the basic necessities. WNY Foster Closet is helping families with that extra stress by providing those necessities of clothes, shoes, undergarments, and more for free.

Registered families can visit the store up to four times a year and collect up to a week's worth of outfits (7 tops, 5 bottoms, 2 pairs of pajamas, shoes, and more). Families can also pick up toiletries while at the store as well. When you come in, you want to bring in placement papers and photo IDs to register with WNY Foster Closet.

The store is ran through donations and volunteer work. You can drop off donations at WNY Foster Closet during their open hours. Volunteer shifts are approximately two hours each where you will help sort through donations and monitor the store. You can find the list of most needed items and requirements for donations here.

WNY Foster Closet is most active on Facebook with the latest updates on store hours and other promotions. You can find their Facebook here.