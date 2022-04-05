How you can save money on streaming, 6 things to consider

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're one of the many who've cut the cord on cable, you may notice the prices are going up for some of your favorite streaming sites. How can you save and stream? We asked an expert.
"There is no wrong choice, there are just different choices for different people," said Charles Lindsey, Associate Professor in University at Buffalo's School of Management.
Depending on what you want, you could be spending less.
"It's like any other financial decision, you have to think about the options and compare and contrast," said Lindsey.
Here are some things to consider:
1. The obvious, how much does it cost?
- Streaming
- Netflix: $9.99-$19.99/month
- Hulu: $6.99-$12.99
- HBO Max: $14.99/month
- Disney+: $8/month
- Live streaming
- Hulu+, Disney+, ESPN+: $69.99-$75.99/month
- Youtube TV: $64.99/month
- Fubo TV: $69.99-$79.99/month
- Cable
- Spectrum TV Select: $49.99/month
2. Is there a free trial?
- Streaming
- Netflix: No
- Hulu: Yes
- HBO Max: No
- Disney+: No
- Live streaming
- Hulu+, Disney+, ESPN+: No
- Youtube TV: No, but $14.99 for first month
- Fubo TV: Yes
- Cable
- Spectrum TV Select: No
3. How many devices can use the account at one time?
- Streaming
- Netflix: 1 (basic plan), 2 (standard plan), 4 (premium plan)
- Hulu: 2
- HBO Max: 3
- Disney+: 4
- Live streaming
- Hulu+, Disney+, ESPN+: 2
- Youtube TV: 3
- Fubo TV: 3
- Cable
- Spectrum TV Select: Unlimited
4. Are you getting what you want?
Lindsey notes that different services often change what they offer. If you joined Netflix to watch "Friends", it's no longer there. So it may be best to inventory what you want to watch and what streaming services provide.
5. Are there discounts?
- Streaming
- Netflix: No
- Amazon Prime: Yes
- Hulu: Yes
- HBO Max: No
- Disney+: No
- Live streaming
- Hulu+, Disney+, ESPN+: No
- Youtube TV: Yes
- Fubo TV: No
- Cable
- Spectrum TV Select: Yes
6. Can your internet handle streaming?
If you cut the cord and start paying for streaming, Lindsey says you have to make sure you have the broadband to do it. If not, it could cost you more.
- One person streaming: 15 mbps
- Multiple streams: 25-30 mbps
- Ideal: 100 mbps