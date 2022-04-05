Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

How you can save money on streaming, 6 things to consider

Valentine's Day Love and Logins
Jenny Kane/AP
FILE - The logos for streaming services Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Sling TV are pictured on a remote control on Aug. 13, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Harold Li of the encryption service ExpressVPN says nearly 8 in 10 Americans who are in a relationship share passwords across nearly every digital platform. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Valentine's Day Love and Logins
Posted at 1:02 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 13:02:39-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're one of the many who've cut the cord on cable, you may notice the prices are going up for some of your favorite streaming sites. How can you save and stream? We asked an expert.

"There is no wrong choice, there are just different choices for different people," said Charles Lindsey, Associate Professor in University at Buffalo's School of Management.

Depending on what you want, you could be spending less.

"It's like any other financial decision, you have to think about the options and compare and contrast," said Lindsey.

Here are some things to consider:
1. The obvious, how much does it cost?

  • Streaming
    • Netflix: $9.99-$19.99/month
    • Hulu: $6.99-$12.99
    • HBO Max: $14.99/month
    • Disney+: $8/month
  • Live streaming
    • Hulu+, Disney+, ESPN+: $69.99-$75.99/month
    • Youtube TV: $64.99/month
    • Fubo TV: $69.99-$79.99/month
  • Cable
    • Spectrum TV Select: $49.99/month

2. Is there a free trial?

  • Streaming
    • Netflix: No
    • Hulu: Yes
    • HBO Max: No
    • Disney+: No
  • Live streaming
    • Hulu+, Disney+, ESPN+: No
    • Youtube TV: No, but $14.99 for first month
    • Fubo TV: Yes
  • Cable
    • Spectrum TV Select: No

3. How many devices can use the account at one time?

  • Streaming
    • Netflix: 1 (basic plan), 2 (standard plan), 4 (premium plan)
    • Hulu: 2
    • HBO Max: 3
    • Disney+: 4
  • Live streaming
    • Hulu+, Disney+, ESPN+: 2
    • Youtube TV: 3
    • Fubo TV: 3
  • Cable
    • Spectrum TV Select: Unlimited

4. Are you getting what you want?
Lindsey notes that different services often change what they offer. If you joined Netflix to watch "Friends", it's no longer there. So it may be best to inventory what you want to watch and what streaming services provide.

5. Are there discounts?

  • Streaming
    • Netflix: No
    • Amazon Prime: Yes
    • Hulu: Yes
    • HBO Max: No
    • Disney+: No
  • Live streaming
    • Hulu+, Disney+, ESPN+: No
    • Youtube TV: Yes
    • Fubo TV: No
  • Cable
    • Spectrum TV Select: Yes

6. Can your internet handle streaming?

If you cut the cord and start paying for streaming, Lindsey says you have to make sure you have the broadband to do it. If not, it could cost you more.

  • One person streaming: 15 mbps
  • Multiple streams: 25-30 mbps
  • Ideal: 100 mbps
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine