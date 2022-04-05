How you can save money on streaming, 6 things to consider

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're one of the many who've cut the cord on cable, you may notice the prices are going up for some of your favorite streaming sites. How can you save and stream? We asked an expert.

"There is no wrong choice, there are just different choices for different people," said Charles Lindsey, Associate Professor in University at Buffalo's School of Management.

Depending on what you want, you could be spending less.

"It's like any other financial decision, you have to think about the options and compare and contrast," said Lindsey.

Here are some things to consider:

1. The obvious, how much does it cost?



Streaming

Netflix: $9.99-$19.99/month Hulu: $6.99-$12.99 HBO Max: $14.99/month Disney+: $8/month

Live streaming

Hulu+, Disney+, ESPN+: $69.99-$75.99/month Youtube TV: $64.99/month Fubo TV: $69.99-$79.99/month

Cable

Spectrum TV Select: $49.99/month



2. Is there a free trial?



Streaming

Netflix: No Hulu: Yes HBO Max: No Disney+: No

Live streaming

Hulu+, Disney+, ESPN+: No Youtube TV: No, but $14.99 for first month Fubo TV: Yes

Cable

Spectrum TV Select: No



3. How many devices can use the account at one time?



Streaming

Netflix: 1 (basic plan), 2 (standard plan), 4 (premium plan) Hulu: 2 HBO Max: 3 Disney+: 4

Live streaming

Hulu+, Disney+, ESPN+: 2 Youtube TV: 3 Fubo TV: 3

Cable

Spectrum TV Select: Unlimited



4. Are you getting what you want?

Lindsey notes that different services often change what they offer. If you joined Netflix to watch "Friends", it's no longer there. So it may be best to inventory what you want to watch and what streaming services provide.

5. Are there discounts?



Streaming

Netflix: No Amazon Prime: Yes Hulu: Yes HBO Max: No Disney+: No

Live streaming

Hulu+, Disney+, ESPN+: No Youtube TV: Yes Fubo TV: No

Cable

Spectrum TV Select: Yes



6. Can your internet handle streaming?

If you cut the cord and start paying for streaming, Lindsey says you have to make sure you have the broadband to do it. If not, it could cost you more.