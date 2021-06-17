Watch
How you can celebrate Juneteenth 2021 in WNY

Juneteenth Festival Inc.
Juneteenth Festival 2021 is a virtual celebration
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jun 17, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo has one of the nation's largest Juneteenth celebrations, according to Juneteenth Festival, Inc. This year, it's a virtual celebration, with some in person pop ups.

"We encourage everybody to celebrate, bring out the grill, do what you do on holidays...have a great time while looking at your devices," said Jennifer Earle-Jones, President, Juneteenth Festival, Inc.

So here are a few ways to celebrate virtually and in-person:

  • Saturday, June 19
    • 11-6pm: online celebration, click here to stream or watch on their Facebook page
    • 11am-7pm: pop-up celebration with music and artists at Black Monarchy (524 W. Utica)
    • 11am: in-person walk with the FreeThem Walkers
Free Them walkers finish at the African American Heritage Corridor
