How you can celebrate Juneteenth 2021 in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo has one of the nation's largest Juneteenth celebrations, according to Juneteenth Festival, Inc. This year, it's a virtual celebration, with some in person pop ups.
"We encourage everybody to celebrate, bring out the grill, do what you do on holidays...have a great time while looking at your devices," said Jennifer Earle-Jones, President, Juneteenth Festival, Inc.
So here are a few ways to celebrate virtually and in-person:
- Saturday, June 19
- 11-6pm: online celebration, click here to stream or watch on their Facebook page
- 11am-7pm: pop-up celebration with music and artists at Black Monarchy (524 W. Utica)
- 11am: in-person walk with the FreeThem Walkers
- Sunday, June 20
- 2-6:30pm: Online celebration, click here to stream or watch on their Facebook page