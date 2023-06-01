How Western New Yorkers are enjoying the warm weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Western New Yorkers spent the day at Woodlawn Beach in Hamburg Thursday to enjoy the incredible weather day.

Everyone there told 7 News they were so thrilled to finally be able to step on the sand, feel the warmth, and enjoy our glorious Lake Erie.

Some families were soaking up the sun with family and friends relieved to finally have a great weather break.

Brandy Minor of Amherst was with her stepdaughter Rylee McVea.

"Thank goodness. Right? I can't take another gloomy doomy day," declared Minor. "It's nice to finally have warm weather rather than being gloomy all day," remarked McVea.

It was a perfect weather day at Woodlawn Beach.

They came with all their beach gear, ready for some fun in the sun.

A lot of teens were either finished with school and graduated or had a half day after taking regents tests.

Samarra Zoll and Haley Sessamen both of Buffalo attend Olmsted School. They came to the beach right after taking their regents exams.

"I hate winter. I love summer. I'm so excited for school to be over," replied Samarra Zoll of Buffalo. "How does it feel for you to be in the warmth?" Buckley asked. "Very good. I'm so excited," answered Haley Sessaen of Buffalo.

Others told me they are ready to work on tanning and just love the sand and sun.

State Parks Police were closely patrolling the beach watching over everyone's safety.

There are no swimming signs posted at this beach because it appears there are no lifeguards at the beach Thursday. But some people were still taking a dip into the water.