How to map out a summer road trip with an electric car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Grip has launched multiple “Electric Vehicle Road Trip” maps to help plot out road trips electric car travelers can take based on where charging stations are located.

This campaign is to raise awareness around where electric vehicle charging stations are and how more people are driving them in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid Senior Clean Transportation Product Developer, Cassandra Vickers, said all the trips that are mapped out are realistic for electric cars.

“We specifically spaced out the sights, so you can get from point A to point B in a typical range of a vehicle,” Vickers said.

One of the road trips National Grid highlights is to Niagara Falls. The guide helps you find charging stations and activities to do while you wait for a full battery.

“There are a nice bank of chargers in the Niagara Falls area where customers can charge their electric vehicle when they are taking this trip,” Vickers said.

While National Grid’s road trips are all doable with one charged battery, some are skeptical on using electric cars for long summer car rides. Mark Morganti owns a Tesla and is driving from Buffalo to Florida for the first time with his electric car.

“I want to try out all the superchargers and see how reliable they are,” Morganti said.

Morganti said the trip to Daytona is supposed to be 16 hours, but with an electric car, the trip will take 22 hours.

“We’re going to be driving for a couple hours then you are going to stop and charge for about 45 minutes to an hour depending on how far you are traveling in between each charge,” Morganti said.

Even with the wait time, Vickers said electric cars are the future especially for environmental reasons.

“Transportation is actually the largest source for emissions,” Vickers said. “It’s currently over 40 percent of emissions. Transportation is an area where we can really make an impact on climate.”

A bill has been passed by the New York State Senate and Assembly that would require all sales of new cars and trucks to be electric by 2035.

“We are seeing more and more vehicles come out,” Vickers said. “I think we will get to a place where everyone has an electric vehicle when there are more affordable options and when more charging stations are available.”

Morganti said he’s only a little nervous for his upcoming long road trip in his Tesla.

“It’s never taken a trip this far like this,” Morganti explained. “If you run out of battery, we’re going to have a bigger issue than running out of gas.”

