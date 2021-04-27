Bill would require sales of new passenger vehicles in New York to be electric by 2035

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bill has been passed by the New York State Senate and Assembly that would require 100% of sales of new passenger cars and trucks in the state to be electric by 2035. The bill is sponsored by New York State Senator Pete Harckham (D - 40th District).

Along with sales of new passenger cars and trucks in the state being zero-emissions by 2035, off-road vehicles and equipment would also have to be by 2035 and medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles would have to be by 2045.

According to the bill the purpose is to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from the transportation sector.

It would direct the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to consult with other agencies to develop a zero-emissions vehicle market development strategy by January 1, 2023 as well as "identify near-term actions and investment strategies to improve sustainable transportation and freight and transit options."

The bill's justification states:

The aggressive greenhouse gas emission reduction goals established in the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) require aggressive action. Estimates indicate that personal transportation accounts for roughly 20% of greenhouse gas emissions. Establishing zero-emission goals and a strategy to eliminate these emissions will be an important step in achieving the CLCPA goals.

With the bill passing the New York State Senate and Assembly it now heads to the governor's desk.

In a release Rachel Patterson, legislative and climate associate for Environmental Advocates NY, issued the following statement: