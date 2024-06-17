How to keep your pets safe as WNY prepares for heatwave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We are officially approaching the dog days of summer.

Victoria Misuraca, one of the owners of A Joyful Dog on Kenmore Avenue, said dogs are at a higher risk of overheating when it's hot out — especially when they're playing.

WKBW

"Dogs aren't able to cool themselves as efficiently as human beings are they have very limited sweat glands in the pads of their feet," Misuraca said.

That's why the owners decided to close the daycare on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

WKBW

"We do still have kennel dogs that are here and those dogs we're trying to make sure have limited time outside and that they're outside in the early morning and the late evening when it's not quite as hot," Misuraca said. "We want to make sure we're really keeping an eye out for any of those indicators that the dog's body has not effectively been able to pull themselves down. Because we want to make sure that we're providing a safe environment."

WKBW

Over at the SPCA serving Erie County, staff are also keeping a close eye on the pups. There are pools around the SPCA and staff is keeping dogs outside for a very limited time, Bethany Kloc, communication manager with the SPCA, said.

"We have pools that are around the SPCA and are doing large enrichment inside but also when the dogs come outside, it's for very limited time,"

When it comes to your dog, Kloc has some helpful tips to consider this week:



Test the pavement. Kloc said to put your hand on the pavement for 10 seconds. If it doesn't hurt you, it won't hurt your dog. But if it hurts you, it will hurt your dog's paws.

Kloc said to put your hand on the pavement for 10 seconds. If it doesn't hurt you, it won't hurt your dog. But if it hurts you, it will hurt your dog's paws. Don't keep your dog in a hot car. Kloc said this is not the week to bring your dog in the car. She said if it's 85 degrees out, you car can reach 104 degrees in 10 minutes and that can kill your dog.

Kloc said this is not the week to bring your dog in the car. She said if it's 85 degrees out, you car can reach 104 degrees in 10 minutes and that can kill your dog. Hold off on lengthy walks or runs. Kloc said your dog can easily get a heat stroke on a long walk.

Kloc said your dog can easily get a heat stroke on a long walk. You can get sunscreen for your dog. Kloc said if your dog has white ears or a pink nose, talk with your veterinarian because he might he or she might be able to give you sunscreen that's safe for dogs.

WKBW

Misuraca also said to keep an eye out for any physical signs.

"Like a change in color of the gums, any excessive panting that they may be struggling to cool themselves down, particularly if you have a long-haired dog or if you have a brachiocephalic dog which is a squished face puppy because they have a harder time cooling themselves as well," Misuraca said.

You can find more information on cooling centers and pools where you can beat the heat in Western New York here.