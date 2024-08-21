How to identify if you have a 'cell phone addiction' and what to do about it

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Excessive cell phone use has been linked to depression, poor sleep quality and difficulty focusing.

It can also be a big distraction in the classroom, that's why many schools are banning cell phones in classrooms.

The Lackawanna City School District is one of the districts that is banning cell phones in classrooms. You can watch our full report below and find more here. Students and parents concerned over 'no cell phone' policy in Lackawanna City School District

According to a 2022 study, teens spend an average of 8.5 hours a day on screens. According to another study from 2016, one in two kids feel addicted to their devices and a majority of parents agree.

"I'm constantly going to look for like music," said Skye Frost who is going into her senior year at Lackawanna High School.

She said she is used to having her cell phone with her during the school day and uses it mostly to listen to music which helps ease her anxiety.

"My music is my everything so when a teacher's talking I'll have my air pod in and I'll be listening to music," she explained.

But she won't be able to do that this year because of the district's new policy.

According to the district, it will provide secure, lockable phone bags for all students. The students will place their phones in the bags at the beginning of the day. The bags will be locked and in their possession throughout the day. At the end of the day, the bags will be unlocked.

While it may be difficult, some experts say it's a good idea.

"I think it's wonderful to see more school districts taking these steps and the big reason for it is it's hard for parents to individually make changes to their kids cell phone usage," said Mike Asbach, a Psychiatric Physician Assistant at DENT Neurologic Institute.

Asbach said it's important for kids to understand that a lot of social media apps are designed to be addictive.

"We get a dopamine hit so we get a pleasurable response when we have some like our photos or when someone gives us a comment on social media," said Asbach.

He recommends setting time limits on apps.

Doctor Amy Beth Taublieb is a licensed Psychologist and said many of us use our cell phones excessively.

"It becomes a problem number one when it interferes with interpersonal relationships," said Dr. Taublieb.

She said it's also a problem if you are losing sleep because you're checking your phone too often and avoiding in-person interactions.

Dr. Taublieb said if someone has a problem the most important thing is to understand why.

"Is it a nervous habit? Is it an escape from reality? Is it plain old distraction" said Dr. Taublieb.

While Frost said she's not looking forward to adjusting to the no-cell phone policy she does think it could help her in the classroom.

"Personally, I struggle taking tests so I feel like I'm going to be focused on tests a lot more," said Frost.