How to dye Easter eggs at home this weekend, naturally

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for a fun family activity for Easter weekend? Well this one is all natural and could be fun to try: dying eggs with fruits and veggies.

Local blogger Emily Fee and the Lexington Co-op can show you how. Check out this list of ingredients:

Emily Fee Try dying eggs naturally this year for family fun

Here's the step by step process from the Co-op:

Prep your ingredients Add water to a saucepan: Pour the amount of water you need for the dye you’re making into a saucepan. About 1 cup of water to 1 cup of vegetable. Bring to a boil: Then add the dye source (purple cabbage, onion skins, etc.) Adjust the heat: Turn the heat down to low and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes. Check the color: The dye is ready when it reaches a hue a few shades darker than you want for your egg. Drip a little dye onto a white dish to check the color. When the dye is as dark as you like, remove the pan from the heat and let the dye cool to room temperature. Strain the dye: Pour the cooled dye through a mesh strainer into another saucepan or bowl into a bowl. Vinegar: Stir 1 tablespoon of vinegar per cup of strained liquid. Add the eggs: Make sure the eggs are completely submerged. Put the eggs in the fridge: Transfer the eggs in the dye to the refrigerator and chill until the desired color is reached (typically 3 hours or over night for a deeper color) Dry and oil the eggs: Carefully dry the eggs, and then massage in a little oil to each one for a little shine or don’t for a more rustic look.

EASTER EGG DYING:

This morning I’m showing you a safe and fun way to dye eggs with the family, with things you already have in your kitchen!

For more info, check out Emily Fee or the Lexington Co-op.