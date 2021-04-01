How to dye Easter eggs at home this weekend, naturally

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for a fun family activity for Easter weekend? Well this one is all natural and could be fun to try: dying eggs with fruits and veggies.
Local blogger Emily Fee and the Lexington Co-op can show you how. Check out this list of ingredients:
Here's the step by step process from the Co-op:
- Prep your ingredients
- Add water to a saucepan: Pour the amount of water you need for the dye you’re making into a saucepan. About 1 cup of water to 1 cup of vegetable.
- Bring to a boil: Then add the dye source (purple cabbage, onion skins, etc.)
- Adjust the heat: Turn the heat down to low and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes.
- Check the color: The dye is ready when it reaches a hue a few shades darker than you want for your egg. Drip a little dye onto a white dish to check the color. When the dye is as dark as you like, remove the pan from the heat and let the dye cool to room temperature.
- Strain the dye: Pour the cooled dye through a mesh strainer into another saucepan or bowl into a bowl.
- Vinegar: Stir 1 tablespoon of vinegar per cup of strained liquid.
- Add the eggs: Make sure the eggs are completely submerged.
- Put the eggs in the fridge: Transfer the eggs in the dye to the refrigerator and chill until the desired color is reached (typically 3 hours or over night for a deeper color)
- Dry and oil the eggs: Carefully dry the eggs, and then massage in a little oil to each one for a little shine or don’t for a more rustic look.
EASTER EGG DYING:— Taylor Epps (@taylor_epps_) April 1, 2021
This morning I’m showing you a safe and fun way to dye eggs with the family, with things you already have in your kitchen!
@WKBW @lexingtoncoop pic.twitter.com/6d83oS35g0
For more info, check out Emily Fee or the Lexington Co-op.