How is Niagara County working to decrease overdose deaths?

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're now five years into the nationwide opioid epidemic and it doesn't seem to be getting much better, especially in one of the hardest hit areas in New York State, Niagara County.

"We've seen a significant increase in the number of fatal and nonfatal overdoses," said Myrla Gibbons Doxey, Deputy Director of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse.

That increase makes Niagara County the second highest in the state for overdose deaths, behind Dutchess County. Between 2010 and 2020, the rate more than tripled to 39 deaths per 100,000 people. That's double digits above the statewide average of 25 deaths per 100,000.

How did we get there?

We took that question to the Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse.

"How did we get there? Well it was looking hopeful in terms of a downward trend in 2019," said Myrla Gibbons Doxey, Deputy Director of the Department.

And then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which isolated people, then many to turned to drugs as a way to cope. But what's really killing people is fentanyl.

"They're lacing marijuana in it, cocaine, if you're buying anything off the street, you can assume fentanyl has been put in. And the worst part about it is people have been seeking out fentanyl once they've been introduced to it," said Kathryn Kaiser, VP of Outpatient Services at Northpointe Council.

Northpointe has treatment centers in Niagara Falls and Lockport where Kaiser says the need is widespread.

"Professionals that need to get their medications at 6am, we have moms that have to go home and take care of their kids all day," said Kaiser.

How do we reverse the trend?

County officials say there's no simple fix, but it's all hands on deck right now to work toward a solution. That includes some help from the U.S. Department of Justice through a $1.3 million grant awarded in October.

The county held public hearings to assess how to spend that money.

"What was really clear was that community supports and services is an area of great need, also harm reduction services. We're doing out very best and we're just committed to the mission," said Gibbons Doxey.

Northpointe says for them, it's all about prevention.

"Some people think, "if we don't talk about it, it won't happen.' and we know that's not true," said Michelle Seider, Interim Director of Prevention and Education.

That's why they're in all 10 school districts in Niagara County, talking about substance abuse weekly, starting as early as Kindergarten. They also hope that money can help them with staffing.

Money will go out in the start of 2023, with funding opportunities people can apply for.

Resources

If you have substance abuse concerns, you can call: (716) 285-3515 for 24-hour crisis services.

Northpointe has several treatment centers, for more information, click here.