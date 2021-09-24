How effective are vaccine incentives?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tickets and NFL player meet-and-greets, it's a part of the latest effort by New York State to get more people vaccinated.

The program is a partnership between NYS the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets. It offers New Yorkers a chance to win tickets, signed merchandise and more.

It is open to New Yorkers 12 and older who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose between September 9, 2021 and October 24, 2021. A parent or legal guardian must submit an entry for those who are 12 to 17.

It's difficult to put a number on the amount of people persuaded to get the COVID-19 vaccine because of a celebrity endorsement or a state incentive, but 7Eyewitness News did ask a psychologist about the effectiveness of similar program run by the state.

"There's no doubt it will work and it will be effective, but it will work and be effective only for a certain subset of our population," explained Dr. Amy Beth Taublieb, a psychologist.

"Incentives such as this are only effective with those individuals who are indeed on the fence," added Taublieb

