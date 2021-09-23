Watch
New York State announces 'Vax and Win' COVID-19 vaccine incentive partnership

Rick Osentoski/AP
Detail of Buffalo Bills helmet on the sideline against the Detroit Lions during an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Posted at 12:54 PM, Sep 23, 2021
NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State announced the "Vax and Win" COVID-19 vaccine incentive partnership Thursday.

The program is partnership between NYS the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets. It offers New Yorkers a chance to win tickets, signed merchandise and more.

It is open to New Yorkers 12 and older who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose between September 9, 2021 and October 24, 2021. A parent or legal guardian must submit an entry for those who are 12 to 17.

You can find more information and a link to enter here.

There will be five weekly drawings, you can find the prizes and drawing schedule here.

Buffalo Bills

  • Regular season game tickets
  • Autographed Buffalo Bills helmets, footballs, and jerseys
  • Stadium tours
  • Post-game on-field passes
  • VIP tickets to the Buffalo Bills Training Camp, Summer 2022

New York Giants

  • Regular season game tickets
  • VIP Game Day Experience
  • Autographed New York Giants helmets, footballs, and jerseys

New York Jets

  • Regular season game tickets
  • New York Jets gear
  • Virtual event with a former New York Jets alumni player
