New York State announces 'Vax and Win' COVID-19 vaccine incentive partnership

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State announced the "Vax and Win" COVID-19 vaccine incentive partnership Thursday.

The program is partnership between NYS the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets. It offers New Yorkers a chance to win tickets, signed merchandise and more.

It is open to New Yorkers 12 and older who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose between September 9, 2021 and October 24, 2021. A parent or legal guardian must submit an entry for those who are 12 to 17.

You can find more information and a link to enter here.

There will be five weekly drawings, you can find the prizes and drawing schedule here.

Thank you to New York’s professional football teams for their partnership and help getting our eligible New Yorkers vaccinated so we can continue getting our kids & staff to school safely, return to work safely, and reopen New York safely.#BillsMafia#TogetherBlue#TakeFlight — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 23, 2021

Buffalo Bills



Regular season game tickets

Autographed Buffalo Bills helmets, footballs, and jerseys

Stadium tours

Post-game on-field passes

VIP tickets to the Buffalo Bills Training Camp, Summer 2022

New York Giants



Regular season game tickets

VIP Game Day Experience

Autographed New York Giants helmets, footballs, and jerseys

New York Jets

