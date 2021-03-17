How Clann Na Cara is Irish dancing through the pandemic

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thanks to COVID-19, we had the quietest St. Patrick's Day in years in 2020. In 2021, celebrations are back, pubs are open and Clann Na Cara will be dancing.

The group has done virtual practices and performances for the better part of a year. On St. Patty's they're used to doing 80 performances in a weekend.

Today, they've got less on their plate, but are still doing what they can to safely entertain on their biggest day of the year.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY:

We’re up at moving this morning at @clannnacara!🍀



They’re keeping tradition alive by dancing through the pandemic.



Tune into @WKBW all morning and you might just see me out there!👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/DblJNNZyOk — Taylor Epps (@taylor_epps_) March 17, 2021

"Our dancers are so excited to get back out," said Mary Kate Conrad, Owner of Clann Na Cara.

They'll be at Kohl's, the library downtown and even at an event with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, dancing with masks on.

"As you know Irish dancing doesn't use their arms so that's a big plus for us with social distancing," said Conrad.

They'll also be performing virtually and getting all of WNY in on the fun, teaching the traditional jig on Facebook Live at 1pm.

"It's been interesting, I have to say the kids have been beyond resilient, we've been so proud of their work whether it's been zoom class or back in the studio," said Conrad.

And after today, the future looks promising. They'll continue practicing two days a week and performing live wherever they can.

"Little by little everything's coming back which is so wonderful...maybe a recital at the end of the year, we're not sure what that looks like, we're just happy for anything we can get," said Conrad.

Clann Na Cara means "family of friends" and this family is constantly growing. If you're interested in learning more, booking or joining, check out their website.