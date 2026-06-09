Honoring Upstate New York companies for their ethics with the BBB Torch Awards

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York held its Torch Award celebration Friday. The award luncheon was held at Jazzboline in Amherst.

BBB BBB Upstate NY Torch Awards

The Torch Awards are given to businesses that go above and beyond when it comes to good business practices and ethical leadership. The organization says the businesses, "meet the highest standards of ethics, and consequently generate trust with customers and the community."

BBB BBB Torch Award Winners

The companies honored were recognized for doing the right thing even when it made things more difficult.

BBB BBB Torch Award Winner

The winners were:

Schoen Auto

Golec Music Studio of Rochester

Prentice Wealth Management

Adirondack Basement Systems

Woodford Bros.

West Herr Automotive Group

Guilderland Chamber of Commerce

Unbridled Sanctuary

BBB BBB Torch Award Winner

The BBB of Upstate New York serves the 48 counties of Upstate New York. The Torch Award entries were evaluated by a panel of judges made up of business and community leaders.

BBB Torch Award Winner

BBB Torch Award Winner

7 News anchor Katie Morse served as the emcee for the Torch Awards.

WKBW Katie Morse emcees Torch Awards

For more information on the Torch Awards, sponsors, and the BBB, click here.

