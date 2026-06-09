Honoring Upstate New York companies for their ethics with the BBB Torch Awards

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York held its Torch Award celebration Friday. The award luncheon was held at Jazzboline in Amherst.
The Torch Awards are given to businesses that go above and beyond when it comes to good business practices and ethical leadership. The organization says the businesses, "meet the highest standards of ethics, and consequently generate trust with customers and the community."
The companies honored were recognized for doing the right thing even when it made things more difficult.
The winners were:
Schoen Auto
Golec Music Studio of Rochester
Prentice Wealth Management
Adirondack Basement Systems
Woodford Bros.
West Herr Automotive Group
Guilderland Chamber of Commerce
Unbridled Sanctuary
The BBB of Upstate New York serves the 48 counties of Upstate New York. The Torch Award entries were evaluated by a panel of judges made up of business and community leaders.
7 News anchor Katie Morse served as the emcee for the Torch Awards.
For more information on the Torch Awards, sponsors, and the BBB, click here.