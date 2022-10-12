Watch Now
Homicide suspect Adam Bennefield taken into custody by Buffalo police

Posted at 1:04 PM, Oct 12, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced that homicide suspect, 45-year-old Adam Bennefield, was taken into custody Wednesday.

Police said Bennefield was taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service. 7 News has a crew in the area of Bissell and Walden Avenues where there is a heavy police presence Wednesday afternoon.

Bennefield is wanted in connection with the homicide of 40-year-old Keaira Hudson. She was shot and killed on October 5 in the area of Richlawn and Shawnee Avenues.

The 7 News I-Team learned that Bennefield was arrested on October 4 in connection to a domestic incident and released the same day. Hudson was killed the next day and police announced Bennefield was wanted for questioning in connection to her death. According to Hudson's family members, she was in an abusive relationship with Bennefield.

On October 10 police issued an arrest warrant for Bennefield and named him a suspect in the homicide.

