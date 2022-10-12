Homicide suspect Adam Bennefield taken into custody by Buffalo police

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced that homicide suspect, 45-year-old Adam Bennefield, was taken into custody Wednesday.

Police said Bennefield was taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service. 7 News has a crew in the area of Bissell and Walden Avenues where there is a heavy police presence Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s what we’re seeing right where Bennefield was caught. This is off of Walden Ave. in Buffalo.



Neighbors tell me he was riding his bike is this area when police found and arrested him. @WKBW https://t.co/m6XiKbNFdZ pic.twitter.com/zTk511IqOd — Kristen Mirand (@kristen_mirand) October 12, 2022

Bennefield is wanted in connection with the homicide of 40-year-old Keaira Hudson. She was shot and killed on October 5 in the area of Richlawn and Shawnee Avenues.

The 7 News I-Team learned that Bennefield was arrested on October 4 in connection to a domestic incident and released the same day. Hudson was killed the next day and police announced Bennefield was wanted for questioning in connection to her death. According to Hudson's family members, she was in an abusive relationship with Bennefield.

On October 10 police issued an arrest warrant for Bennefield and named him a suspect in the homicide.