Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Holiday Valley plans to open Friday in Ellicottville, hiring for several positions

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Poth
0130 Holiday Valley Skiing.jpg
Posted at 12:16 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 12:16:24-05

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Holiday Valley is getting ready for the beginning of ski and snowboard season, and now expects to open on Friday, November 26.

The Black Friday opening would allow skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes earlier than last year. The ski resort wasn't able to open until December due to weather.

In a post on its Facebook page over the weekend, Holiday Valley wrote that the November 26 opening will happen "provided our Snowmaking Team has the right conditions to work its magic." The resort expects to have more updates later in the week.

Holiday Valley is currently accepting applications online for open positions. According to its website, it currently has openings in:

  • Maintenance
  • Housekeeper
  • Front Desk Clerk
  • Rental Agent
  • Tubing Park Manager
  • Food & Beverage positions including servers, bussers, and cooks

You can see their open positions and apply here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!