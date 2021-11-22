Holiday Valley plans to open Friday in Ellicottville, hiring for several positions

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Holiday Valley is getting ready for the beginning of ski and snowboard season, and now expects to open on Friday, November 26.

The Black Friday opening would allow skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes earlier than last year. The ski resort wasn't able to open until December due to weather.

In a post on its Facebook page over the weekend, Holiday Valley wrote that the November 26 opening will happen "provided our Snowmaking Team has the right conditions to work its magic." The resort expects to have more updates later in the week.

Holiday Valley is currently accepting applications online for open positions. According to its website, it currently has openings in:



Maintenance

Housekeeper

Front Desk Clerk

Rental Agent

Tubing Park Manager

Food & Beverage positions including servers, bussers, and cooks

You can see their open positions and apply here.