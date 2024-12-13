Hochul highlights need for 'inflation refund' for New Yorkers; Sen. Ortt calls it 'election gimmick'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you having trouble making ends meet? Would an additional $300 to $500 help? New York Governor Kathy Hochul thinks so and has proposed a plan to send checks to New Yorkers.

Eligible New York families could receive up to $500 in an inflation refund payment, Gov. Hochul recently announced as her first proposal for the 2025 State of the State.

You can read more about the proposal here and watch our previous report below. $300-$500 refund payments for New Yorkers? Governor Kathy Hochul announces new proposal for 2025

But where exactly is the money coming from? Is there a better way to spend it? And what about permanent solutions to affordability issues in New York State?

Friday, Gov. Hochul went shopping in Cheektowaga with a Western New York mom to discuss this important topic.

Like many Mandy Breniser is struggling to afford the cost of living in New York State. She said it's only getting more difficult.

"I've noticed the size of boxes and the volume of things shrinking, prices going up and then you think it's going to level off and then it goes up again," said Breniser.

Hochul addressed those concerns.

"When you add up the cost of a grocery cart these days it is shockingly high all across the country," said Hochul.

Hochul said New York State collected more in sales tax revenues than anticipated over the last three years because of inflation. She said the state collected over $3 billion more.

She proposed a plan to give New Yorkers checks she called "inflation rebates" to the tune of $500 for families earning less than $300,000 and $300 for single taxpayers making less than $150,000.

According to the governor's office, about 620,000 people in Western New York would be eligible.

If this proposal is passed, payments will be made starting Fall 2025.

New York State Senator Rob Ortt called the plan, "an election kind of gimmick," and I spoke with him about the questions he has.

"I think the real question is why aren't we lowering people's taxes permanently?" said Ortt. "What are we doing permanently to lower people's costs at the grocery store, at the gas station, to heat their home?"