$300-$500 refund payments for New Yorkers? Governor Kathy Hochul announces new proposal for 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eligible New York families could receive up to $500 in an inflation refund payment, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday as her first proposal for the 2025 State of the State.

Governor Hochul is proposing sending about $3 billion to 8.6 million New Yorkers in the form of an inflation refund check.

Families making less than $300,000 would receive a payment of $500. A single taxpayer making less than $150,000 would be sent a payment of $300.

“Because of inflation, New York has generated unprecedented revenues through the sales tax — now, we're returning that cash back to middle-class families,” Governor Hochul said.

According to the governor's office, about 620,000 people in Western New York would be eligible.

If this proposal is passed, payments will be made starting Fall 2025.