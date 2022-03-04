Hochul expects stadium deal this month, a few issues outstanding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul says negotiations for a new Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park are "productive" and "positive," but a few issues remain.

"There are issues to work through, but I feel very confident that they'll be resolved in time to have conversations in the budget process," Hochul told reporters Friday during a stop in Buffalo for an affordable housing announcement.

Her comments indicate a deal will be reached before April 1st, New York State's budget deadline. When asked pointedly if a deal would be done before April 1st, she responded with a concise and confident, "yes."

Among the sticking points is the length of the stadium lease, according to Hochul.

On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told 7 News he hopes the county, state, and team will "be able to announce something soon."

A new stadium in Orchard Park, across from the existing Highmark Stadium, is expected to cost $1.4 billion. How much of that will be paid for by taxpayers is unclear.