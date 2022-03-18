Hochul announces more than 800 jobs coming to Western New York, including 500 at Moog in Elma

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul returned to Western New York on Friday afternoon to announce more than 800 new jobs coming to two facilities in Erie County.

AML RightSource will add 363 employees to its existing workforce at Seneca One Tower in Buffalo, growing to 540 total employees in a soon-to-be-expanded office on the 27th floor.

The company, which works with financial institutions and other businesses to comply with anti-money laundering regulations, is receiving $7.4 million in Empire State Development Excelsior Job Program tax credits to expand. Its office expansion project is expected to cost $4.3 million.

Moog in Elma is also creating 500 new jobs at its facility in Elma, which already employs 3,500 people. The expansion amounts to a $25 million investment in its WNY facility.

Moog will receive up to $15 million in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits if its able to fulfill its job creation commitment. The company plans to create all 500 new jobs over the next five years. Positions will include engineering, production line workers, machinists and roles in other areas of the business.

Moog creates systems and components used in military and commercial aircraft, NASA projects, missiles and medical equipment.