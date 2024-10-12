Hochul announces award of contract to replace the Best Street Bridge over Kensington Expressway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the award of a $44.5 million contract to replace the Best Street Bridge over the Kensington Expressway in Buffalo.

According to the governor, the contract, which was awarded to Union Concrete and Construction Corp. of West Seneca, is the first segment of the $1 billion Kensington Expressway Project.

The project was announced in May 2022 and includes fully covering a portion of the expressway and making it a six-lane tunnel between Dodge and Sidney streets.

In addition to the replacement of the Best Street Bridge, the contract calls for the creation of a new multi-use path and two new roundabouts.

“The Kensington Expressway carved a deep wound in the fabric of East Buffalo and the time has come to begin stitching it back together. With the award of this contract, we are continuing beyond the decades of debate and indecision over what to do about this relic of the mid-20th century and into a new period of action that will yield a reconnected and reenergized community.” - Gov. Hochul

The award of the contract comes as the project faces opposition. Earlier this week a judge granted a temporary injunction that puts the project on hold, at least for a couple of weeks.

The case is due back in court on October 25. You can watch our report from earlier this week below and read more here. Temporary injunction granted, Kensington Expressway project on hold for now

You can find more information on the project here.