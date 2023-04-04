Historic postcards showing off the city's past at Buffalo History Museum

BUFFALO, NY {WKBW-TV} — They fill ten boxes and number in the thousands. That's the collection of historic postcards at the Buffalo History Museum.

Communications Director Brian Hayden wrote about the postcards recently on the museum's website. He says "From what we can tell postcards went widely into circulation around the the time of the Pan-American exposition."

With many of the pieces dating back a hundred years or more, Brian says "The important thing to remember is that postcards were not just vacation souvenirs, but they were a quick and nimble form of communication."

Estimates are that there are more than nine thousand postcards in the collection. They can be seen in person by making an appointment at the museum library.

The postcards are also a way to fill in some of the blanks about the city's past. Brian says "Lost Landmarks like the Kennilworth race track, it was off of Kenmore Avenue and Niagara Falls Boulevard, or the Great Gorge Railway that ran along the Niagara Gorge for decades until about a century ago."

You can check out Brian's blog about the postcards and other treasures at the Buffalo History Museum website.

