Historic mansion in Cheektowaga with 8 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms hits market for $1.1 million

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A historic gem in Cheektowaga is now on the market, offering prospective buyers the chance to own the George Urban Mansion, built in 1827 and recently featured as the Junior League of Buffalo's Decorators' Show House.

The asking price for the property is $1.1 million.

Spread across more than an acre, the mansion boasts 7,200 square feet of living space, including eight bedrooms and five full bathrooms. The luxurious property also features an indoor swimming pool, sauna, changing room, and a six-car tandem garage, making it ideal for entertaining.

Olivia Warburton, who has owned the mansion with her husband for nearly 21 years, expressed her heartfelt attachment to the home.

"We've had all kinds of weddings, family reunions, birthday parties — you name it, we've done it here," she said.

According to Kimberly Nemeth, a licensed sales agent with Howard Hanna, the mansion is a display of exquisite craftsmanship and a significant piece of local history.

"George Urban lived here and was instrumental in the development of Cheektowaga, donating land for parks, recreation, and schools," she said.

The mansion also holds political significance, considered the launch site of Grover Cleveland's presidential campaign.

Beverly Neely, also a listing agent for the property, praised its unique features and rich history.

"The woodwork is amazing," she said. "I'm just overwhelmed with the love and gratefulness for this beautiful place."

As the Warburton family prepares to leave their beloved home, Olivia hopes the next owners will cherish it as much as they did.

"I just want somebody to come in here and take care of the woodwork and be happy like we were," she said.

An open house is scheduled for Saturday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for those interested in touring the property.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.