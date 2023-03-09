Historian says Buffalo's Chauncey Olcott's legacy is more than great Irish music

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Author and historian Tim Bohen has written extensively about the Buffalo born Chauncey Olcott known for his Irish songs like "When Irish Eyes Are Smiling". Tim says "He was decent actor but it was his voice that audiences would just be in tears at the end of his performance."

Tim has a collection of Chauncey Olcott memorabilia that includes sheet music, programs from his shows, photos and more. Though Olcott went on to "perform for millions" he had humble Buffalo beginnings. "Chaucey Olcott was actually born and raised in the canal district, the rough and tumble neighbor hood."

Chauncey Olcott's Irish mother wanted him to be a tugboat captain but Chauncey's plan was to get into show business and he did. "By then end of his life it's said that he had performed before millions of people." according to Tim.

Chauncey is remembered for more than writing popular and memorable tunes like "When Irish Eyes Are Smiling", "My Wild Irish Rose" and "Irish Lullaby".

Tim Bohen says that the entertainer's greatest legacy is "He was able to make this connection with people who had suffered from the great famine." adding "He was able to elevate the perception that other people had of Irish people who were still really discriminated and looked down upon at the end of the 19th century."

Tim says if you would like to hear some of Chauncey Olcott's "greatest Hits" they will be performed live March 16th at the First Presbyterian Church of East Aurora by Irish brothers Owen & Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin and the East Aurora String Quartet.

