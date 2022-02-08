His mom runs an annual 5k in Florida and she just turned 100

EDEN, NY (WKBW-TV) — Carl Ashley is very proud of his mother Betty and he should be. Every year he closes up his Eden barbershop and heads to Florida to be in a 5K race with her. Betty just turned 100 in June.

Carl says his mom is pretty special. He says "She picked this up about 10 years ago-she started doing this 5K." Betty and Carl run in the "Gaspiarilla" which is a race that's part of a Pirate Festival in Tampa Florida.

Betty has become so popular and such an inspiration to others that this year she has been selected to be the Grand Marshall of the Gasparilla Parade.

We spoke to Betty Ashley on Facetime to ask her what keeps her going. She said "I always went to silver sneakers, every morning and I think staying on a regular schedule and exercising is what helped to keep me living this long."

According to Carl, Betty has always been busy. She raised eight kids, Carl is the youngest. She taught elementary school and she has been active in Florida for the past couple of decades. He says "She just renewed her drivers licence...and she has a boyfriend."

